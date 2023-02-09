Justin Jefferson named AP Offensive Player of the Year

The NFL Honors program tonight started off with just about no drama, as the first award given out went to exactly the person it should have gone to.

Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year at tonight’s ceremony. Jefferson received 35 of a possible 50 first-place votes, with Patrick Mahomes finishing in second place.

(I guess Mahomes will just have to settle for the MVP Award.)

Jefferson led the NFL in both receptions (128) and receiving yardage (1,809) this past season, shattering the Vikings’ franchise records in both categories. . .and doing both in 16 games. He also set a Vikings single-game regular season receiving yardage record against Detroit in December.

Jefferson’s victory gives the Vikings their first AP Offensive Player of the Year since 2012, when Adrian Peterson took home the honor. Peterson also doubled up with the league MVP Award for that season, but it would be an absolute stunner if Jefferson pulled off the same feat tonight.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named the AP Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 NFL season. It likely isn’t going to be the last time he takes this honor home.