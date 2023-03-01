 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 March 2023

It’s March!

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s officially March, which means it’s free agency month! Hopefully the Vikings can get a solid signing or two.

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Let’s Talk Combine

Vikings Happy Hour: Minnesota Vikings 7-Round mock draft Pre-Combine Edition

Leslie Frazier to take year away from coaching

Other Vikings News...

As NFL combine opens, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson deals on mind of Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Projecting the futures of Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and other Vikings veterans

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

