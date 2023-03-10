Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 March 2023

The Vikings bid farewell today to a Vikings Legend with the release of Adam Thielen. He could be the first of many dominoes to fall in the coming days, with reports of Za’Darius Smith asking for his release and a trade offer apparently being made on Dalvin Cook. Stay tuned here as we provide updates.

On a personal note - I lost a good friend in a car accident yesterday afternoon. I have to use my platform to say this, because he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and there’s a very good chance he would still be with us if he had been. Life is too short to skip the simple step of clicking that belt on. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends who don’t want to have you pass in such a senseless way. Grant was a Vikings fan. He was only 20 years old.

Back to football. How does everyone feel about the Thielen release? How do you think this will affect the Vikings’ next moves?

Since our Last Open Thread...

Za’Darius Smith Says Goodbye

Za’Darius Smith reportedly asks Vikings to release him

Report: At least one team has proposed a trade for Dalvin Cook

Other Vikings News...

Source - Vikings to release Adam Thielen after storied run

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: