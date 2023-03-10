New Era for the Minnesota Vikings: Analyzing Adam Thielen’s Release

Welcome to Vikings Happy Hour, the ultimate podcast for Minnesota Vikings fans! In our latest episode, we discuss the team’s decision to release longtime wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Join us as we break down the impact of this move on the Vikings offense and the team’s future prospects. Our crew provides insightful analysis, insider knowledge, and lively debate that will keep you informed and entertained. Don’t miss out on this must-listen episode of Vikings Happy Hour, your go-to source for all things Minnesota Vikings. Tune in now and join the conversation!

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Be sure to grab your delicious Lake Monster beer. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.