Saying Goodbye to a Vikings Legend

Well, it seems as though the time has finally come, and the career of Minnesota Vikings Legend, Adam Thielen, has run its course. Seemingly not being able to come to a mutual contract agreement, the Vikings may have to let Thielen look for other options.

It may not be easy to replace Adam on the field or even emotionally for some. Multi-year captain of the Vikings, and Man of the Year nominee, Adam was a pro's pro. Digesting his almost certain release may be easier if the Vikings can replace him via free agency or the draft.

Realizing that contract talks have all but fizzled by now, we look ahead at what would be most beneficial for the future of the Vikings' receiving corps.

Possible Free Agent WR fits

DJ Chark - 26 years old

Parris Campell - 25 years old

Trent Sherfield - 27 years old

Odell Beckham Jr. - 30 years old

These four free agents are the best match for the Vikings as far as scheme and value go. Chark, a former LSU Tiger, has complementary size and speed to line up next to JJ. He is a known threat to take the top off of defenses and may warrant opposing defenses from shadowing Jefferson so much. Parris Campell is a similar option but lacks the big frame of Chark. It’d be a boom-or-bust fit with Campbell, who has never really had a reliable QB option.

Next is Trent Sherfield. Sherfield lived in the shadows of Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle this season, but when healthy, has the same ability to torch defenses. Then, there’s OBJ. Needless to say, he and JJ would be scary. But OBJ is coming off a brutal Achilles injury and has a few more serious injuries in his history. I don’t think the Vikings would bring him in but we could all imagine.

Assuming the Vikings settle their cap issue, one of these Free Agents could be an instant impact player. If the Vikings don’t feel the need to bring in a veteran receiver, we may address the position in the draft. Don’t look for Minnesota to take a receiver in the first 3 rounds at least, but that’s okay because this is a deep class.

I believe these rookie receivers may be available in the Mid - Late rounds of the draft.

Rashee Rice, SMU - Third-round projection

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State - Third-round projection

Marvin Mims, OK - Third or Fourth-round projection

Trey Palmer, Neb - Third or Fourth-round projection

Ronnie Bell, Mich - Sixth-round projection

As we all know some of these players can drop a round or two. Lucky for us, the Vikings are one of the best at drafting and developing young receivers. Look for the Vikings to do a lot of trading between picks during the draft. As of now, the team has only four total draft picks before compensatory picks become official.