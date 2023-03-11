The Vikings Culling Begins - Does Kwesi know what he’s doing? ... And our tribute to Coach Bud Grant.

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - in this week in Vikings land the news has started to flow like the blood at the red wedding. First off, we need to acknowledge the passing of Bud Grant. That has our hearts heavy going into today’s show. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been making moves this week, the first one being releasing linebacker Eric Kendricks. Then more releases came about along with some salary cuts. A possible one resides in the group we will focus on today, the safeties.

Eric Kendricks had a long-storied career with the Minnesota Vikings it is debatable where he falls in the hierarchy of some of the best linebackers this team has ever seen. Would you put him on that Mount Rushmore of linebackers? There are some excellent ones, and he was one.

The Vikings started over the cap and we knew they had to make roster moves just to get under it. That process is still underway, however after Kendricks came the release of Adam Thielen and the waving of Cameron Dantzler. There are more moves to come. Where will they go next to get the necessary cap space to achieve their 2023 objectives?

In our state of the Vikings series, we are looking at the safeties group. The group is obviously headlined by Harrison ”Hitman” Smith, but will he remain on the squad with a very large salary? Will he take a pay cut? What about the younger players in the group?

Finally, we will wrap up the show with a tribute to Bud Grant. He has the Hall of Fame coach that kept an office in the building from when he retired after the 1985 season. He has a fixture in Minnesota lore. He will be sorely missed.

All these questions and more as Darren and Dave will get into these themes on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: In appreciation of Eric Kendricks

Theme #2: Kwesi culls the herd

Theme #3: State of the Vikings - Safeties

Theme #4: A tribute to a legend - Bud Grant

