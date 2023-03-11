Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11,12 March 2023

The Vikings have begun the purge in their efforts to become cap compliant. It is long overdue and fighting the sentimentality of wanting to see the long time veteran fan favorites retire as Vikings is, frankly, silly. Many Vikings greats (and greats from other teams) did not end their careers with the team with which they started. Alan Page, Carl Eller, Ron Yary, Jon Randle, Randall McDaniel, Adrian Peterson, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and many others ended their careers playing for other teams.

Kwesi needs to either get draft picks for some of the remaining high paid over 30 players or release them. The team needs to get younger and better. The legal tampering perido begins Monday so we see more moves before then if the team plans on trying to sign some younger free agents.

Panthers receive

2023 No. 1 pick

Bears receive

2023 No. 9 pick

2023 No. 61 pick

2024 1st-round pick

2025 2nd-round pick

WR D.J. Moore

I know there are some commenters that are envious of the Bears and the job Ryan Poles did by cleaning house, being lousy, and ended up with the #1 overall pick. The job started before he got there by the previous regime who trade up for Justin Fields. Too bad Spielman did not have the guts to do that trade. Fields may ultimately flame out but he is very mobile and is able to buy lots of time.

Now, they have DJ Moore, an extra 2nd this year and two first round picks next year. Oh, and they have 98M in cap space this year too. I can see how one would be envious but being terrible last year was part of the deal. Would that have been OK?

The last wonder is did Poles not want the job because the Wilfs were forcing him to try and compete with the roster they had last year. Winning 13 games is not easy but all of those comebacks and one score victories are not something you can predict will continue. The DVOA of the team was lousy. They have the worst DVOA of any playoff team since 2016 and the 9th worst in the last 40+ years. None of the other teams on this list made it past the divisional round, though none of those teams were ranked as high as a 3-seed.

The loss to the Giants proved this to be true. It was a mirage.

Time to continue cleaning house!

Yore Mock

A few moves first which probably will not age well

Season : Cap Space

2023 : ($7,436,216)

2024 : $120,221,739

Cut H. Smith: Saves $7,379,999

Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000

Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000

Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000

Trade Cook: Saves $7,898,727

Trade Z. Smith: Saves $12,156,861

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,500,000

Restructure O’Neill 12M: Saves $9,000,000

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $45,019,959

2024 : 159,534,562

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs $7,000,000

Extend Shelley 2 yr 8.5M: Costs $1,330,000

Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.7M: Costs $580,000

Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs $664,167

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $36,445,792

2024 : $125,279,562

Sign DL Greg Gaines (26.8 years old) 3 yr 15M: Costs $2,210,000

Sign EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27.8 years old) 3 yr 18M: Costs $1,710,000

Sign CB Cam Sutton (28 years old) 3 yr 27M: Costs $2,210,000

Sign LB Germain Pratt (26.8 years old) 3 yr 30M: Costs $3,130,000

Sign S Taylor Rapp (25.2 years old) 3 yr 22.5M: Costs $3,210,000

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $23,975,792

2024 : $82,099,562

Extend Hunter 3 yr 88M (with 2 void years): Costs $5,000,000

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $18,975,792

2024 : $68,339,562

2024 Cap Hits

Jefferson: $26,000,000

Hunter: $25,00,000

O’Neill : $22,689,111

Hockenson: $14,171,000

Cousins: $12,000,000 (dead money)

Pratt: $12,000,000

Sutton: $10,920,000

Phillips: $8,833,334

Rapp: $7,920,000

Okoronkwo: $6,420,000

Gaines: $5,920,000

Shelley: $5,420,000

TRADES

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 3 Pick 21; Future Round 6 Pick

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 3 Pick 35

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 4 Pick 32

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 2 Pick 6; Round 3 Pick 20; Round 4 Pick 21

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 3 Pick 20; Round 4 Pick 32; Future Round 3 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 3; Future Round 4 Pick

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 3 Pick 21

Received: Round 3 Pick 27; Round 5 Pick 26

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 3 Pick 35

Received: Round 4 Pick 5; Round 6 Pick 15

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 26

Received: Round 5 Pick 42; Round 7 Pick 6

37: R2 P6 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’9.2 172

66: R3 P3 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3’ 217

90: R3 P27 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6’4.5’ 249

95: R3 P32 EDGE Karl Brooks - Bowling Green 6’3.3’ 303

107: R4 P5 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4’ 309

123: R4 P21 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6’ 310

158: R5 P23 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’10 209

177: R5 P42 DL Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma 6’2 291

192: R6 P15 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’7.3’ 255

211: R6 P34 CB Cory Trice - Purdue 6’3.3’ 206

223: R7 P6 G Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan 6’4.6’ 323

Three interior offensive linemen. Yes indeed. Cleveland may not get extended due to cost and pass blocking ability. Vorhees has to sit out this season but should be red to go next year. Sidy Sow tested great at the combine and probably goes earlier but worth a late pick.

