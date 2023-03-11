Absolutely devastating news today for anyone that’s ever had any connection to the Minnesota Vikings, whether as a player or a fan or anything else.

Legendary head coach Bud Grant has passed away at the age of 95. The news just came via the Vikings’ official Twitter account moments ago.

Grant is, by far, the greatest head coach in the history of the Vikings. From 1967 to 1983, Grant led the Vikings to four Super Bowls, compiling a record of 158-96-5 along the way. He was the first choice of Vikings’ ownership to coach the team when they were first awarded an expansion franchise in 1960, but he passed on the opportunity to remain with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. After winning four Grey Cups in Canada, he took over as head coach of the Vikings in 1967 following the firing of Norm van Brocklin.

Coach Grant was quite active with the team following the end of his coaching career as well, with his legendary garage sales giving fans the opportunity to interact with him and take home some pieces of Vikings’ memorabilia for many years. He maintained an office at the Vikings’ facilities right up until his passing and was still an active member of the franchise.

There are few individuals that are more synonymous with Minnesota Vikings football than Bud Grant. As someone that missed the majority of Grant’s time as head coach, I’d like to invite all of the older fans out there to share some of their favorite memories of Coach Grant and his time as the team’s head coach.

We also want to send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Bud Grant in their time of loss.

Once again, legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant has passed away today at the age of 95. We will have more reaction to this story as it develops.