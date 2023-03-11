The sports world reacts to Bud Grant’s passing

The football world received the tragic news on Saturday morning that legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant had passed away at the age of 95. Since the news was announced, tributes to the man that embodies Vikings’ football have been pouring in from everywhere.

We wanted to take this space to share some of those tributes with you, whether them come from former players or other members of the sporting world.

Everyone should know a Bud.

It's unfortunate that the ones you get to know as rare jewels in your life...their light energy burns out too soon. pic.twitter.com/VwFvtcktUF — Carl Eller (@CarlEller81) March 11, 2023

"I can't tell you how much I love the guy (Bud) and how much I've respected him throughout my career... he gave me a chance to come back. I don't know why he saw it, but he did."



- @PeteCarroll on Bud Grant prior to a matchup vs. the Vikings December 2015



Rest easy, Bud. pic.twitter.com/JrKa6umyKC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 11, 2023

NFL legend and a Great Man!!! RIP Bud Grant. @Vikings https://t.co/Gf6DdHpMnh — Jack Youngblood (@theblood85) March 11, 2023

In memory of the late Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame flag has been lowered to half-staff. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/zP7iNDWtx5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 11, 2023

We are deeply saddened by today's news that legendary Head Coach Bud Grant has passed away. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Grant family. Rest in peace Bud. https://t.co/eoyQiD0eZS — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 11, 2023

Prior to his Hall of Fame career in football, Bud Grant played for the Minneapolis Lakers and was part of our 1950 championship team. Here’s to a legend of multiple sports. https://t.co/lLWuVXdOeF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2023

Growing up in Winnipeg, Bud Grant was a fixture in the community. He impacted so many lives on and off the field. What he accomplished in his playing and coaching career was legendary and inspiring. Sending our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/J0l8hG9PL6 — Randy Ambrosie (@RandyAmbrosie) March 11, 2023

(Randy Ambrosie is the current Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.)

During my time in Minnesota, Bud’s impact on not just the Vikings but football in the whole state was incredibly apparent. What a remarkable life. Rest easy. https://t.co/zHVWyU6xqq — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) March 11, 2023

Bud Grant! What else can you say? The ultimate HC & a man that gave me an opportunity to Flip the Field for ⁦@Vikings⁩ for 10 years we had a special bond of mutual respect & admiration. Will never forget our private moments. ⁦@ProFootballHOF⁩. Rest Well Old Trapper! pic.twitter.com/s9OfHIVBOu — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) March 11, 2023

Our thoughts are with Bud Grant’s family and the entire Vikings organization. https://t.co/XScn3N1KAm — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2023

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Grant. So many memories



There was not a better coach out there and I respected him for his ability to lead. He will be greatly missed https://t.co/Lp5s496lds — Chuck Foreman (@ChuckForeman) March 11, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Minnesota sports legend Bud Grant.



A #Gophers great, Bud played football, basketball and baseball at the U, earning nine letters from 1946-49. He was 95.



Rest in peace, Bud Grant. pic.twitter.com/vhYOpURjhN — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) March 11, 2023

The embodiment of a Viking https://t.co/uF2EJkH9dl — PeteBercich (@PeteBercich) March 11, 2023

Love you Bud, so thankful for every conversation we have had over the years! RIP https://t.co/mQegJugKs7 — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) March 11, 2023

Our condolences to the Grant family. Coach Grant was an original member of our National Board of Directors. https://t.co/egCoiPwHbw — Pheasants Forever (@pheasants4ever) March 11, 2023

There will more than likely continue to be tributes that roll in for Coach Grant over the course of the next few days. We will do our best to attempt to update them here.

That there have been so many tributes from so many different corners of the sporting world speaks to the impact that Coach Grant had not only on the NFL, but in other sports as well. He had a legendary career as both an athlete and a coach, neither of which will be forgotten any time soon.

Rest in peace, Coach Grant.