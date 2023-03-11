 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
RIP, Bud Grant Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away at age 95

The sports world reacts to Bud Grant’s passing

Tributes to the former coach are coming in from everywhere

By Christopher Gates
Oakland Raiders v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The football world received the tragic news on Saturday morning that legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant had passed away at the age of 95. Since the news was announced, tributes to the man that embodies Vikings’ football have been pouring in from everywhere.

We wanted to take this space to share some of those tributes with you, whether them come from former players or other members of the sporting world.

(Randy Ambrosie is the current Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.)

There will more than likely continue to be tributes that roll in for Coach Grant over the course of the next few days. We will do our best to attempt to update them here.

That there have been so many tributes from so many different corners of the sporting world speaks to the impact that Coach Grant had not only on the NFL, but in other sports as well. He had a legendary career as both an athlete and a coach, neither of which will be forgotten any time soon.

Rest in peace, Coach Grant.

