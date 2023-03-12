Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker

What’s going on and when and where and such

It is, once again, the time of year when National Football League teams try to patch holes in their rosters with players that are attempting to cash in on their previous performances.

The free agent signing frenzy in the NFL starts at 3:00 PM Central on Wednesday, 15 March, but the “legal tampering” period starts on Monday.

(Still the most ridiculously named thing in sports, because if it’s tampering it’s not legal and if it’s legal it’s not tampering, but anyway.)

We’re going to be tracking the moves that the Minnesota Vikings are making in free agency, even though I’m not sure how much we should expect from them. They’re going to be tight against the cap and will have plenty of decisions to make. But, whatever the team does, we’ll bring it to you right here, so keep this page refreshed on your browser of choice.

Players the Vikings have signed

Once the Vikings actually sign someone in free agency, we’ll put it right here

Vikings that have signed elsewhere

We’ll also let you know which former Vikings have moved on to new teams, even if they’re dead to us. Not actually dead, mind you. . .that would be awful.

Moves the Vikings made before free agency

The Vikings started their offseason moves by parting ways with longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The team also released wide receiver Adam Thielen after the two sides could not agree to a deal on a pay cut.

In a move that came as a bit of a surprise, the Vikings waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rumors, conjecture, innuendo, etc.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has reportedly asked the Vikings for his release. The team, apparently, has no intention of doing that.

At least one team has put a trade offer on the table for running back Dalvin Cook, according to reports.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was supposed to have his contract voided, but the two sides pushed that date back and continue to try to work something out.

Once again, we’ll be updating this as quickly as possible once things start happening in free agency for the Vikings (and the 31 other teams that we don’t care about quite as much). Keep it right here for all the latest!