Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 March 2023

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Bud Grant has passed away

The sports world reacts to Bud Grant’s passing

The Vikings Culling Begins - Does Kwesi know what he’s doing? ... And our tribute to Coach Bud Grant.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v3.0

Celebrating the Life of Bud Grant

Other Vikings News...

No extension imminent for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins going into contract year

Cash-strapped Vikings need shrewd moves as free agency opens

