Vikings, Jordan Hicks Agree To Restructured Contract

Adam Caplan of ESPN is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a restructured deal with linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks, 30, was initially expected to be released ahead of free agency. Instead the two sides reached an agreement on a reworked deal that will lower his cap hit in 2023. The terms of the new deal have yet to be revealed.

Hicks started all 17 games for the Vikings, and ended the 2022 season with 126 combined tackles. With the departure of Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks finds himself as the team’s only veteran linebacker. His presence in the locker room could prove valuable for players like Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, and William Kwenkeu, all of whom received high praise from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during a presser at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Jordan Hicks’ contract situation now resolved, the Vikings can turn their attention towards other contract negotiations including players like Harrison Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Alexander Mattison.