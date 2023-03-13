Patrick Peterson agrees to deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

We’re starting to see plenty of moves made in the early part of the free agent negotiation window, and the Minnesota Vikings are no exception. In this case, unfortunately, it’s one of their better players from this past season deciding to go in another direction.

Numerous sources have reported that cornerback Patrick Peterson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Peterson signed a pair of one-year contracts with the Vikings, leading the cornerback group in 2021 and 2022. He had a bit of a renaissance this past season, intercepting five passes, the most he had picked off in a season in a decade.

Peterson had made no secret of the fact that he enjoyed playing in Minnesota, and it seemed like there was a chance that he could have returned despite having his contract voided a couple of weeks ago. However, the two sides could not work out a deal, leaving the Vikings with a very young and inexperienced group of cornerbacks for Brian Flores to work with in his first season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

One day, Patrick Peterson is going to have his name called for enshrinement in Canton, and it was kind of nice to see him spend part of that career in Minnesota. Unfortunately, his time here is over and the Vikings won’t see the Steelers again until 2025 (barring a Super Bowl matchup), so we can wish Peterson the best of luck going forward as his career winds down.