Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Bud Grant and free agency

We’ve got plenty of stuff to talk about concerning our Minnesota Vikings, and what better way to do it than with an episode of Vikings Report Rewind LIVE!

Yes, yours truly will be joining Drew Bunting and Ted Glover from the aptly-named Vikings Report with Drew and Ted podcast to talk about a couple of different topics, including the passing of Bud Grant and the start of free agency in the NFL.

You can follow along with the show in one of two ways: You can either follow along with the embedded video below, or you can log in via the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page, where you can comment and interact with the hosts and the other viewers.

The show will be starting promptly. . .or semi-promptly. . .at 7:00 PM Central time, so we hope you’ll join us.

We’ll be doing a live show on Thursday as well to further take a look at what the Vikings have done in free agency and anything else that might cross our minds.

We hope you enjoy the show, everyone. . .and leave us some feedback, whether it’s here or on the YouTube page.