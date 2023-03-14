Eric Kendricks to sign with Los Angeles Chargers

Another longtime member of the Minnesota Vikings has found a new home at the start of free agency, and will be getting a bit of a homecoming to boot.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who the Vikings released last week, has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kendricks had played his entire career with the Vikings since they selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, he developed into one of the best and most versatile linebackers in the NFL and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019. After this past season, the Vikings decided to move on and granted Kendricks his release.

Kendricks will be returning to his roots with this signing, having grown up in Fresno and played his college ball at UCLA.

If you’re looking for an Eric Kendricks “revenge game,” you won’t have to wait long. . .the Vikings are scheduled to host the Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium this upcoming season.

Eric Kendricks was a great Viking, and we want to wish him the best going forward. . .except, of course, for when he plays the Vikings.