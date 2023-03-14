Dalvin Tomlinson agrees to four-year deal with Cleveland Browns

Last month, the Minnesota Vikings and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson agreed to extend the void date of his contract in an effort to bring the two sides together for a deal. Unfortunately, the deal never materialized and the big man is moving on.

Tomlinson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $57 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. The deal includes $27.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson before the 2021 season, inking him to a two-year, $22 million deal. He provided solid play on the interior of the Vikings' defense in both Mike Zimmer’s final year and Kevin O’Connell’s first season, and the team had expressed an interest in bringing him back. But even after extending the deadline for his contract to void, the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Tomlinson had definitely earned himself a solid contract after his two years in Minnesota, and with the team looking to go a different direction they couldn’t give him what the Browns could on the open market. His departure is one that will definitely be felt on the Minnesota defense.

We want to wish Dalvin Tomlinson the best of luck going forward. . .except, of course, for when he faces off against the Vikings.