Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 March 2023

Free agency has begun and lots of names have come off the board. The Vikings big signing was for blocking tight end Josh Oliver. They gave him a 3 yr 21M deal. I am betting that nobody had blocking tight end on their bingo free agency card. Obviously, Kwesi and company are much much smarter than any of us so we had better say something nice. Even if you express bewilderment you get called a doomer.

They also got LB Jordan Hicks (who is 30 years old and turns 31 in June) to take a pay cut so any hopes for a free agent linebacker might be for naught. TJ Edwards (26.5 years old) got a 3 yr 19.5M deal. Bobby Okereke (26.6 years old) got a 4 yr 40M deal. David Long (26.4 years old) got a 2 yr 11M deal although he may not be a fit. There are still some out there like Drue Tranquill & Leighton Vander Esch. Maybe the team still has it’s eye on a free agent linebacker.

Patrick Peterson signed with the Steelers. Their is rumor that the Vikings have reached out to Sean Bunting. No news on Shelley, Tomlinson, or Za’Darius Smith.

Obviously, there is a long ways to go and we are really waiting on the news of how they get to be cap compliant.

It has been an interesting first day of free agency. Kwesi signed one of the best blocking tight ends to what looked like a large deal at 3 yr 21M. He has a 3.5M cap hit in 2023, a 7.1M cap hit in 2024, and a 10.3M cap hit in 2025. If they move on in 2025 they save 8M in cap space and eat 2.3M in dead money. It would be a surprise if they kept Ham after this move but who knows.

The Davenport signing logically signals that either Hunter or Smith are gone. Smith already requested to be let go so it looks like his cap hit gets replaced by Davenport. I wonder if Davenport has a void year or two included in his deal?

Free Agency Rankings

Who do you still want?

Report: Vikings have inquired on Sean Murphy-Bunting

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 20; Round 7 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Atlanta Falcons

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 4 Pick 20; Future Round 1 Pick; Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 1 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 35; Round 5 Pick 5

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 3 Pick 35

Received: Round 4 Pick 2; Round 6 Pick 30

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 4 Pick 27; Round 6 Pick 35

...

8: R1 P8 QB Will Levis - Kentucky 6’3.7 229

104: R4 P2 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4’ 309

129: R4 P27 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6’0” 214

140: R5 P5 G Andrew Vorhees - USC 6’6’ 310

158: R5 P23 CB Jakorian Bennett - Maryland 5’10.5” 188

207: R6 P30 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263

211: R6 P34 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.9” 292

212: R6 P35 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia 6’4” 221

249: R7 P32 S Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma State 5’11.5” 204

