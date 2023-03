Ranking the Top 25 Remaining Cornerbacks in NFL Free Agency: Who Will the Vikings Sign?

Entering the second day of the legal tampering period, the Vikings have yet to add a cornerback. I do like the signings of Josh Oliver and Marcus Davenport so far, but I expect them to land a corner soon. So I ranked 25 of the best corners still available. Here are a few names that stand out to me: Emmanuel Moseley, Tavierre Thomas, Isaiah Oliver, Josh Jackson, and Nik Needham.

Tier 1: Very Good, Very Young

Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 12m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.05 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 66.7

Notes: 25.1 years old, 2130 career coverage snaps. Vikings have interest in Murphy (per Doogie)

big hit from Byron Murphy but Quez Watkins and Jason Kelce's reactions are cracking me up pic.twitter.com/OqO7kzvTsJ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 13, 2022

Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 4.25m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.03 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 70.9

Notes: 26.9 years old, 1484 career coverage snaps. Struggled with injuries only playing 16 games the past 2 years. SF connection to Kwesi

Emmanuel Moseley makes a stellar play on the ball to deny Davante Adams the first down pic.twitter.com/2TYkrqPmqD — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2020

Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 9m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.02 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 65.7

Notes: 26.8 years old, 1728 career coverage snaps

Rock Ya-Sin had a really strong game on Sunday. He was physical and patient at the line, and gave up very little space in coverage. Outside of getting beat by a perfect throw and catch in the redzone, this was a near flawless performance from the young corner pic.twitter.com/YNmsDy4CJu — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 23, 2021

Tier 2: Quality Veterans

James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 7.25m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.00 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 71.7

Notes: 29.6 years old

Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 2.39m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.33 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 77.9

Notes: 26.4 years old, 1611 career coverage snaps

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 3.75m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.23 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 71.8

Notes: 26.2 years old, 1895 career coverage snaps. Vikings reportedly have interest. Can play the slot

Dane Jackson, Buffalo Bills

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 0.85m | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 0.89 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 58.6

Notes: 26.2 years old, 1113 career coverage snaps. Restricted Free Agent

Tier 3: Limited Sample Size but Good

Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 2m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 0.66 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 70

Notes: 27.0 years old, 768 career coverage snaps

Artie Burns, Seattle Seahawks

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 2.04m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.10 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 79.5

Notes: 27.8 years old, 1702 career coverage snaps. Highest graded corner in man in 2021

Tremon Smith, Houston Texans

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 1.1m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 0.98 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 65.5

Notes: 26.6 years old, only 283 career coverage snaps

Josh Jackson, Arizona Cardinals

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 1.04m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.01 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 63.4

Notes: 26.9 years old, 796 career coverage snaps

Tier 4

Nik Needham, Miami Dolphins

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 3.99m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.29 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 63.7

Notes: 26.3 years old, 1443 career coverage snaps. Can play the slot. Played under Brian Flores in Miami

Shaquill Griffin, Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 7.5m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.01 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 61.8

Notes: 27.6 years old, 3162 career coverage snaps

David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 0.95m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.05 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 53.6

Notes: 25 years old, 869 career coverage snaps. Connection to Kevin O’Connell during his Rams tenure

Ronald Darby, Denver Broncos

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 10m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.32 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 71.1

Notes: 29.1 years old, 3404 career coverage snaps. 62.3 grade in man coverage last year

Tre Flowers, Cincinnati Bengals

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 1.85m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.14 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 59.6

Notes: 27.7 years old, 2170 career coverage snaps

Rashad Fenton, Atlanta Falcons

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 0.67m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 0.93 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 57.2

Notes: 26 years old, 1218 career coverage snaps

Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 3.25m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.15 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 55.0

Notes: 29.2 years old, 3176 career coverage snaps

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 10.5m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.08 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 63.4

Notes: 30.8 years old, 4282 career coverage snaps. 53.6 grade in man coverage last year

Tier 5

Sidney Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 3.6m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.26 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 51.3

Notes: 26.8 years old, 1161 career coverage snaps

James Pierre, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 0.76m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.18 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 69.9

Notes: 26.4 years old, only 489 career coverage snaps

Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 1.6m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.11 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 52.2

Notes: 25.8 years old, 887 career coverage snaps. Injury concerns missed the entire 2020 season and other games throughout his career. Cleveland connection to Kwesi

Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 2m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.22 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 55.8

Notes: 27 years old, 1618 career coverage snaps. Can play the slot

Myles Bryant, New England Patriots

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 0.78m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.00 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 58.4

Notes: 25.1 years old, 920 career coverage snaps. Can play the slot

Troy Hill, Los Angeles

Projected Contract/Last AAV: 2.5m/yr | Career Yards/Coverage Snap: 1.2 | Last Year’s PFF Grade: 65.4

Notes: 31.5 years old, 2522 career coverage snaps. Connection to Kevin O’Connell during his Rams tenure

Poll Which Free Agent Corner do you want the most? Byron Murphy

Emmanuel Moseley

Rock Ya-Sin

James Bradberry

Other vote view results 56% Byron Murphy (113 votes)

6% Emmanuel Moseley (12 votes)

16% Rock Ya-Sin (32 votes)

6% James Bradberry (13 votes)

14% Other (29 votes) 199 votes total Vote Now

Changes/Updates:

Myles Bryant (tier 5) has been tendered by the Patriots