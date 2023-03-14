Vikings Bring Back Bradbury for Cheap: Center Garrett Bradbury Resigns on 3yr/15.75m Deal

The Vikings just re-signed center Garrett Bradbury to a 3-year, 15.75 million dollar deal. A pretty fair price thanks to a weak center market this year. PFF’s Brad Spielberger projected a 3 year/18.75 million deal for Bradbury so by that evaluation the Vikings got a deal. Bradbury’s WAR jumped from 26th in 2020 and 2021 to 15th in 2022, his 0.09 WAR in 2022 equaled his combined WAR of the previous 2 seasons.

The former first-round pick took a leap this year, but still is hovering between the serviceable to good tiers. He has his moments of getting abused by opposing pass rushers, but he provides value in the run game due to his unique athletic ability. His first year under a new staff was a career year, so I do think there is a bit more to get out of Bradbury, but either way 5.25 AAV is a very solid deal for the Vikings and allows them to eliminate one need from the list.

Garrett Bradbury on January 16th: “I’d love to (be back). I love it here. I love this locker room, the coaches, the culture that’s been put in place. I love the offensive line room. Those guys are awesome. Love playing with him, love hanging out with them, love joking with them." — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) March 14, 2023

Bradbury posted a 70.2 overall grade, 68.1 pass blocking grade, and a 72.4 run blocking grade last year. Bradbury was the 34th highest graded Center in True Pass Sets and 33rd ranked Center in pass blocking as a whole. Bradbury graded out as the 9th best run blocker overall. But on gap runs he 31st highest ranked run blocker, which is relevant as KOC incorporates variety in his rushing attack.

The Vikings tackle positions are locked in with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, now Bradbury is tied up. Rookie Ed Ingram had his ups and downs, but I think he showed enough—especially late in the season—to be given a shot to earn the starting RG spot. Ezra Cleveland is on the last year of his rookie deal, and the discussions surrounding resigning him should be a very hot topic.

The details and specifics of the contract has yet to been released, but I will update this when that information comes out.