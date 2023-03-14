Vikings re-sign LS Andrew DePaola

To continue a free agency period that has seen them be more active than a lot of folks probably expected, the Minnesota Vikings have once again retained one of their own.

The Vikings have announced that they have signed long snapper Andrew DaPaola to a three-year contract extension worth just a shade over $4 million. That includes $2.265 million in guaranteed money, which is believed to be the biggest guarantee ever given to a long snapper.

DePaola was named a First-Team All-Pro this past season for the first time ever at the age of 35. He started his career with Tampa Bay and had stops in Chicago, Oakland, and Carolina before sitting out the 2019 season and most of the 2020 season. The Vikings brought him on board to replace Austin Cutting in November of 2020 and has been the team’s long snapper since then.

DePaola was also named to the Pro Bowl Pro Bowl Games in 2022.

The re-signing of DePaola means that the Vikings will have continuity for at least two of the three primary special teams positions, along with punter Ryan Wright.

Congratulations to Andrew DePaola on his new deal and on staying in Minnesota!