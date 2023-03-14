Vikings re-sign K Greg Joseph

Right after it was announced that the Minnesota Vikings had re-signed long snapper Andrew DePaola, the purple decided to make it a trifecta in terms of retaining their specialists.

Congrats to my client Greg Joseph on his new deal with the Minnesota Vikings! Set the NFL record with 5 game-winning field goals last season including the club record 61-yard game winner against the Giants & 2 NFC special teams player of the week awards. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 15, 2023

Per his agent, Brett Tessler, we get word that the Vikings have re-signed kicker Greg Joseph. Terms of the deal were not readily available.

Joseph had what could charitably be termed an “up-and-down” season in 2022. As his agent’s tweet points out, he did kick five game-winning field goals this past season, including the kick that clinched the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts and a team-record 61-yarder to defeat the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

Unfortunately, that’s tempered a bit by the fact that he missed six extra points this past season, a number that led the National Football League.

With the signings of Joseph and DePaola, they’ll join punter/holder Ryan Wright in allowing the Vikings to bring back the same core of specialists that they had in 2022. I’d be surprised if there wasn’t some sort of kicking competition in camp, but the team will cross that bridge when they get to it.