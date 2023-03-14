Vikings agree to terms with CB Byron Murphy

So much for a quiet free agency period for the Minnesota Vikings.

Numerous sources report that the Vikings have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy. It’s a two-year deal worth as much as $22 million, though all the particulars are unknown.

Let’s start with this on Byron Murphy:

Byron Murphy Jr.: 90.4 PFF Grade in single coverage



1st among CBs pic.twitter.com/gQQmoZl4Fm — PFF (@PFF) October 21, 2021

Murphy was the Cardinals’ second-round pick (#33 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft after a successful career at the University of Washington. He has five interceptions in his four NFL seasons, four of which came in the 2021 campaign.

Most importantly, he’s a top-notch player at the Vikings’ biggest position of need, and gives Brian Flores not only the sort of man coverage cornerback that could absolutely thrive in the new-look Minnesota defense, but a steady, tenured veteran that could serve to help out younger players like Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans as the Vikings rebuild the back half of their defense.

The Vikings weren’t expected to do much in free agency. Apparently, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had other ideas.

We’ll have more on the signing of Byron Murphy going forward here, but this looks to be a great signing for Minnesota.

Welcome to Minnesota, Byron!