Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 March 2023

Good morning! The Vikings have had a somewhat surprisingly good start to free agency, with the signings of Marcus Davenport and Byron Murphy, both of whom were considered among the top free agents at their positions. How are we feeling about today?
Since our last open thread...
Vikings convert Kirk Cousins’ contract to create 16m in cap space: What it means and why
Vikings Bring Back Bradbury for Cheap: Center Garrett Bradbury Resigns on 3yr/15.75m Deal
Vikings re-sign LS Andrew DePaola
Vikings agree to terms with CB Byron Murphy
Other Vikings News...
Zulgad: There’s nothing secondary about Vikings’ addition of Byron Murphy Jr.
