Has free agency brought greater draft clarity for the Vikings?

As the Minnesota Vikings have started to make their offseason moves, we take a look closer at the current state of the roster leading up to the draft.

The Vikings have re-signed some of their in-house free agents like center Garrett Bradbury, kicker Greg Joseph, long snapper Andrew DePaola, and defensive lineman Kenny Willekes. While the offseason spending not quite over, the Vikings signed free agents Marcus Davenport, and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings have also been rumored to be DONE shopping running back Dalvin Cook, which bring some stability back to a young backfield. With Kirk Cousins’ reconstructed contract on his one year left with Minnesota, the Vikings appear to be able to keep spending.

With all of this being done within the past couple of days, we begin to see some clarity as to where and what the Vikings will be drafting this year.

With Bradbury resigned, the need to reach in the first round for a center is gone. With the signing of Byron Murphy Jr, the need for the Vikings to spend their first selection on a corner is (probably) gone. The Vikings brought in defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, thus giving young talent to one of the most flawed groups on the roster, but drafting another one in the first might not be out of the question.

Drafting by need is something that some say, should almost never be done. In the Vikings case, we NEED to draft a wide receiver or defensive lineman with our first selection because we NEED more depth and talent. Who knows what Za’Darius Smith’s future with the team is and if KJ Osborn can step up into the WR2 role next year?

With all this said, who do you guys think the Vikings will be selecting with their first rounder this year? Who can you see the Vikings targeting throughout the rest of free agency? Time will tell, but for now we wait.