Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 March 2023

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is weaving his tapestry of assembling the Vikings roster and it is both exciting and a bit confusing all at the same time. When I put on my wannabe GM hat and come up with plans, all the transactions have to be all at once. The Vikings are much more calculating and deliberate with their roster decisions. Nothing seems as if it is simple. Of course, many of us fans are an impatient lot and want to see it done.

There are still many transactions that are going to take place as the team is now in the red again in terms of available cap space sitting at negative $2,099,229. This does not even include the Davenport contract. The decisions that have yet to be made or announced are ...

Harrison Smith - looks like it is leaning towards a sizable pay cut via a restructure

Za’Darius Smith - trade/release or restructure? With the Davenport deal, it would seem they are going to move Z. Smith

Dalvin Cook - trade/release/restructure? I have no clue

Danielle Hunter - new deal?

TJ Hockenson - new deal?

Justin Jefferson - new deal?

Brian O’Neill - restructure? Maybe not due to the injury

CJ Ham - I have no clue what they are doing because paying a FB that played 14.47% of the snaps, 3.05M , is way beyond my analytical thinking capability

Yes, lots of transactions yet to take place.

...

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings a bit quieter as the new league year starts

...

Vikings re-sign RB Alexander Mattison

This is a bit of a surprise without a corresponding Cook move. Have they lost faith in Nwangwu? Is Chandler not ready yet? Will the team carry Cook’s cap number until they can find a trade that is worthwhile? Will they use a post June 1st designation with with Cook? Will they simply restructure some of Cook’s salary and take the dead money in 2024? Is the draft class NOT as good at running back as many people believe?

...

#Vikings RB Room at present:



Dalvin Cook $14M

Mattison @ $4M

CJ Ham $3.8M

Nwangwu $1.12M

Chandler $900K



That's $24M against the cap. Dalvin is gone. — Warren Ludford (@wludford) March 16, 2023

...

Our Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker

...

Remaining Free Agents

I like Safety Taylor Rapp if they do not keep Smith. Linebacker Drue Tranquill is still on my list as is defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 6 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 40

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 32

Received: Round 3 Pick 38; Round 7 Pick 5

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 4 Pick 33; Round 6 Pick 10

...

31: R1 P31 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3” 217

87: R3 P24 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6’0” 225

101: R3 P38 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6’ 313

135: R4 P33 S Jartavius Martin - Illinois 5’11” 194

158: R5 P23 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.9” 292

185: R6 P8 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia 6’4” 221

187: R6 P10 CB Cory Trice - Purdue 6’3.3” 206

211: R6 P34 OT Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion 6’6.2” 318

217: R6 P40 EDGE Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss 6’6.1” 257

222: R7 P5 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3” 165

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: