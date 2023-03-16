Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 March 2023

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is weaving his tapestry of assembling the Vikings roster and it is both exciting and a bit confusing all at the same time. When I put on my wannabe GM hat and come up with plans, all the transactions have to be all at once. The Vikings are much more calculating and deliberate with their roster decisions. Nothing seems as if it is simple. Of course, many of us fans are an impatient lot and want to see it done.
There are still many transactions that are going to take place as the team is now in the red again in terms of available cap space sitting at negative $2,099,229. This does not even include the Davenport contract. The decisions that have yet to be made or announced are ...
Harrison Smith - looks like it is leaning towards a sizable pay cut via a restructure
Za’Darius Smith - trade/release or restructure? With the Davenport deal, it would seem they are going to move Z. Smith
Dalvin Cook - trade/release/restructure? I have no clue
Danielle Hunter - new deal?
TJ Hockenson - new deal?
Justin Jefferson - new deal?
Brian O’Neill - restructure? Maybe not due to the injury
CJ Ham - I have no clue what they are doing because paying a FB that played 14.47% of the snaps, 3.05M , is way beyond my analytical thinking capability
Yes, lots of transactions yet to take place.
Since yore last open thread ...
Vikings a bit quieter as the new league year starts
Vikings re-sign RB Alexander Mattison
This is a bit of a surprise without a corresponding Cook move. Have they lost faith in Nwangwu? Is Chandler not ready yet? Will the team carry Cook’s cap number until they can find a trade that is worthwhile? Will they use a post June 1st designation with with Cook? Will they simply restructure some of Cook’s salary and take the dead money in 2024? Is the draft class NOT as good at running back as many people believe?
#Vikings RB Room at present:— Warren Ludford (@wludford) March 16, 2023
Dalvin Cook $14M
Mattison @ $4M
CJ Ham $3.8M
Nwangwu $1.12M
Chandler $900K
That's $24M against the cap. Dalvin is gone.
Our Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker
I like Safety Taylor Rapp if they do not keep Smith. Linebacker Drue Tranquill is still on my list as is defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 6 Pick 8
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 40
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 32
Received: Round 3 Pick 38; Round 7 Pick 5
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 4 Pick 33; Round 6 Pick 10
31: R1 P31 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3” 217
87: R3 P24 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6’0” 225
101: R3 P38 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6’ 313
135: R4 P33 S Jartavius Martin - Illinois 5’11” 194
158: R5 P23 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.9” 292
185: R6 P8 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia 6’4” 221
187: R6 P10 CB Cory Trice - Purdue 6’3.3” 206
211: R6 P34 OT Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion 6’6.2” 318
217: R6 P40 EDGE Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss 6’6.1” 257
222: R7 P5 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3” 165
