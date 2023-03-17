Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 March 2023

The Vikings had a relatively quiet day yesterday, with really only the Harrison Smith pay cut happening. What other free agents should the Vikings go after this offseason? Any other roster moves you’d like to see?

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Vikings, Harrison Smith agree on restructured contract

Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part III - Offensive Line

Other Vikings News...

Byron Murphy & Josh Oliver Excited for Vikings Culture, Coaches … & Harrison Smith

Ex-Vikings WR Heading to Patriots for a Chat

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: