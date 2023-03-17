Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 March 2023

The Vikings had a relatively quiet day yesterday, with really only the Harrison Smith pay cut happening. What other free agents should the Vikings go after this offseason? Any other roster moves you’d like to see?
Vikings, Harrison Smith agree on restructured contract
Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part III - Offensive Line
Byron Murphy & Josh Oliver Excited for Vikings Culture, Coaches … & Harrison Smith
Ex-Vikings WR Heading to Patriots for a Chat
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
