Vikings agree to terms with DL Dean Lowry

The Minnesota Vikings have added a new face to their defensive front, and he’s going to be a bit familiar as he’s spent his career to this point with a divisional rival.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry. It is a two-year deal that can be worth up to $8.5 million.

Lowry has been with the Packers since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. Since then, he has appeared in 111 games for the Packers, including 80 starts.

In 2022, Lowry had what was arguably the best year of his career, starting all 17 games for the Packers and collecting five sacks and four passes defended. He has collected fifteen sacks in his career thus far.

Lowry will likely get every opportunity to start on the defensive line for the Vikings, given that Dalvin Tomlinson has left town and the Vikings have a lot of younger players up front like Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo. He could also serve as a decent mentor for those two players and any of the other younger guys along the Vikings’ defensive front.

Welcome to Minnesota, Dean Lowry!