Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18,19 March 2023

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is still weaving and a lot of things remain unclear. They signed Dean Lowry yesterday to a 2 yr 8.5M deal and formally announced the Marcus Devenport signing. The Harrison Smith and Jordan Hicks restructures/pay cuts are not reflects on any of the salary cap tracking sites nor are the Lowry and Davenport signings. Za’Darisu Smith, Dalvin Cook, and Danielle Hunter still show the same cap number as well. The team is sitting at negative $2,684,895 according to overthecap.

Sooner or later the details will be revealed. I will say the 5M guarantee on Hicks salary does not mean the Vikings will not save 12M if he is moved. It simply means he gets that money no matter what and if he is moved, the other team takes on that guarantee. The Vikings did not actually give him any money. I am not sure if the tam saves $5,898,727 or $7,898,727 if he is cut or traded. There is belief that they save the latter number if he is traded and the former number if he is released.

I am also wondering what they did with the remaining years in Harrison Smith’s contract. As a wannabe GM, there would be no way that I would not ask to remove those years or cut the salary amounts down a lot in the negotiations just completed. If they did not touch those years then Smith has to know that they will release him or ask him to take yet another cut next year. Maybe that is what they decided because Smith has to decide if he wants to continue putting his body through the grind after this season? Ideally, they would have removed those remaining years (turned them into void years - no sure if it is doable but I think they did that with Barr) and given Smith a 4.5M signing bonus (or so) that they could spread over those remaining years. That would lower his salary to 3.5M, add 1.5M to each year in restructure amount, lower his cap hit this year by 9.2M, raise the dead money in 2024 to 10.8M, and lower the cap savings in 2024 to 12.3M.

Pure speculation.

Since yore last open thread ...

Tyler says Dalvin Cook Shouldn’t Be Scapegoated For Vikings’ Rushing Woes

.

Vikings agree to terms with DL Dean Lowry

.

Our Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker

Remaining Free Agents

.

.

.

I was surprised that the Chiefs got Drue Tranquill for only a 1 year 3M deal with incentives that could push it to 5M. Considering their approach this year, would it have been better to go for Hicks instead of asking 31 year old Jordan Hicks to take a cut? Tranquill was just as good but maybe he is not a fit?

I thought it would be nice to get a safety but after they brought back Smith, it would be a waste. I think a receiver would be nice and Darius Slayton or Mecole Hardman come to mind right away. Another corner would be good. Maybe they go for Dalton Risner and try to trade Cleveland?

One interesting thing is that they decided Mullens was good enough to back up Cousins. You saw other backups like Mariotta, Minshew, and Darnold get signed elsewhere for more. Perhaps I am biased but I have to admit that Mullens starting any games this upcoming season is worrisome.

.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Future Round 1 Pick, Round 1 Pick 23, Danielle Hunter, Future Round 2 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 5, Round 5 Pick 16

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent:

Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 31, Round 7 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 23

Received: Round 5 Pick 32, Round 7 Pick 6

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 5 Pick 32

Received: Round 5 Pick 38, Round 7 Pick 36

...

5: R1 P5 QB Will Levis - Kentucky 6’3.7 229

95: R3 P32 WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 165

119: R4 P17 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.5” 229

151: R5 P16 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’3” 306

166: R5 P31 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.9” 292

173: R5 P38 S Daniel Scott - California 6’0.7” 208

211: R6 P34 OT Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion 6’6.2” 318

223: R7 P6 TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion 6’7.3” 255

249: R7 P32 CB Cory Trice - Purdue 6’3.3” 206

253: R7 P36 EDGE Eku Leota - Auburn 6’3” 255

.

This mock was before the Udoh re-signing

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: