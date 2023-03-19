It’s time for us to update our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for this week, as we’re now approximately five weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft getting underway in Kansas City.
We’re up to 60 mocks for this week, and while it isn’t a seismic shift or anything, we’re starting to see the effects of free agency on where the Really Smart Football People™ think the Minnesota Vikings are going to spend their picks when April’s selection meeting comes around. When next week’s Database comes around, I’d expect to see a little more of a change.
It was a slow week for mocks around the interwebs, as I could only get updates and/or replacements for just over half of the mocks for this week. That’s another reason I’m expecting a more significant change next week.
With that, here are the 60 mocks that make up our Database for this week. As always, drafts that feature the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Fantom Sports
|Dacota Haynes
|18 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|18 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|17 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|College Sports Wire
|Patrick Conn
|17 Mar
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|Draft Wire
|Curt Popejoy
|17 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|16 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|DraftTek
|Staff
|16 Mar
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
|Pro Football Focus
|Trevor Sikkema
|16 Mar
|Quentin Johnson, WR, Texas Christian
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|Pro Football Network
|Oliver Hodgkinson
|16 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Rotoballer
|Kyle Lindemann
|16 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Touchdown Wire
|Doug Farrar
|16 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|15 Mar
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Covers
|Andrew Caley
|15 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Draft Wire
|Natalie Miller
|15 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Vikings Wire
|Kevin Felder
|15 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Camden News
|Michael Hanich
|14 Mar
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|Fantasy Six Pack
|Jonathan Witt
|14 Mar
|Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
|Fantasy Six Pack
|Keith Lott
|14 Mar
|Bryan Breese, DL, Clemson
|Fox Sports
|Staff
|14 Mar
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|14 Mar
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|14 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
|AM NY
|Eric Samulski
|13 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|13 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Draft Countdown
|Brad Menendez
|13 Mar
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Jones
|13 Mar
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Fantom Sports
|Jack Westphal
|13 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Full Press Coverage
|Braden Holecek
|13 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|NFL Draft Blitz
|John Vogel
|13 Mar
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Pro Football Focus
|Gordon McGuinness
|13 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|SB Nation
|Staff
|13 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Tankathon
|Staff
|13 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
|The Athletic
|Ben Standig
|13 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|The Draft Network
|Ryan Fowler
|13 Mar
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|13 Mar
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|12 Mar
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|12 Mar
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Barstool Sports
|Steven Cheah
|11 Mar
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|11 Mar
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|Huddle Report
|Jeremy Bissett
|11 Mar
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|San Diego Union-Tribube
|Eddie Brown
|11 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Kayshon Boutte, WR, Louisiana State
|Sports Gaming Rosters
|Staff
|14 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|11 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|33rd Team
|Staff
|10 Mar
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|10 Mar
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|For The Win
|Christian D'Andrea
|10 Mar
|Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Ryan McCrystal
|10 Mar
|Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
|Sportsnaut
|Matt Johnson
|10 Mar
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|Touchdown Wire
|Alyssa Barbieri
|10 Mar
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|Corn's Cogitations
|Trenton Corn
|9 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Draft Wire
|Luke Easterling
|9 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Fantasy Points
|Brett Whitefield
|9 Mar
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
|Fantasy Pros
|Kent Weyrauch
|9 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|M Live
|Ben Raven
|9 Mar
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Pro Football Network
|Arif Hasan
|9 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4 For 4
|Connor Allen
|8 Mar
|Quentin Johnson, WR, Texas Christian
|Fantasy Pros
|Andrew Erickson
|8 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|M Live
|Kyle Meinke
|8 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|NFL.com
|Lance Zierlein
|8 Mar
|Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
|Player Profiler
|Cody Carpenter
|8 Mar
|Bryan Breese, DL, Clemson
|Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
|Pro Football Focus
|NFL Stock Exchange
|8 Mar
|Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
The following players are new additions to our Database this week:
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
The following players dropped out of our Database this week:
- Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (second time dropping out)
- Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
The following players returned to our Database this week:
- Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
The cornerbacks continue to lead the way in our Database, but the gap between them and the wide receivers is closing. Corners got 25 of the 60 selections in our Database this week, with Deonte Banks out of Maryland continuing to lead the way. His 10 selections this week made him the only player at any position to reach double figures.
Cam Smith of South Carolina finds himself in second place this week with six selections, which Georgia’s Kelee Ringo appears four times. After completely dropping out next week, Mississippi State corner Emmanuel Forbes is back with a pair of selections, while Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez wound up with one selection each this week.
As mentioned, the wide receiver position is becoming a more popular one for the Vikings since the start of free agency, as they’ve received 15 selections in this week’s Database. Southern Cal star Jordan Addison is leading the way there, picking up five selections this week. He’s closely followed by Zay Flowers out of Boston College with four selections. Three other wide receivers find themselves with two selections each this week. They are Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Josh Downs of North Carolina, and Quentin Johnson out of Texas Christian.
Edge defenders have settled into third place this week with eight selections, divided among three different players. Myles Murphy from Clemson maintained the four selections he had last week, while Georgia Tech’s Keion White and Iowa’s Lukas van Ness each found themselves mocked to the Vikings twice this week.
There are also three players representing the interior defensive line this week, totalling five selections. Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and Clemson’s Bryan Breese each garnered two selections, while Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore held on with one selection this week.
Off-ball linebackers found themselves with a total of four selections this week. Trenton Simpson out of Clemson continues to lead the way there with two selections, while Iowa’s Jack Campbell and Drew Sanders of Arkansas had one selection each this week.
Alabama star Brian Branch continues to hold things down for the safety position with two selections. And, yes, one brave soul once again has the Vikings drafting a quarterback at #24 overall, as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker makes his debut in the Database this week.
On to our graphics for this week, starting with the Donut Graph where things are getting a little crowded. The donut is just the picks for this week, but the fact that there are this many names at this point is pretty impressive. As always, for embiggening purposes, you may click on the picture to make it easier to read.
And to finish things off, we have our “Jell-o salad” trends graph for this week, showing how players have risen and fallen throughout this process. The red area (receivers) hasn’t overtaken the purple area (cornerbacks) yet, but things might be starting to trend that way.
That’s our Mock Draft Database for your Minnesota Vikings for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next weekend with another update and, hopefully, more of an idea of how free agency is changing the draft outlook for the purple.
Loading comments...