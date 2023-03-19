 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0

A bit of a shift is starting

By Christopher Gates
NCAA Football: PAC-12 Football Championship-Southern California at Utah Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for us to update our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for this week, as we’re now approximately five weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft getting underway in Kansas City.

We’re up to 60 mocks for this week, and while it isn’t a seismic shift or anything, we’re starting to see the effects of free agency on where the Really Smart Football People™ think the Minnesota Vikings are going to spend their picks when April’s selection meeting comes around. When next week’s Database comes around, I’d expect to see a little more of a change.

It was a slow week for mocks around the interwebs, as I could only get updates and/or replacements for just over half of the mocks for this week. That’s another reason I’m expecting a more significant change next week.

With that, here are the 60 mocks that make up our Database for this week. As always, drafts that feature the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (24) Round 3 (88)
Fantom Sports Dacota Haynes 18 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 18 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 17 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
College Sports Wire Patrick Conn 17 Mar Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Draft Wire Curt Popejoy 17 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 16 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
DraftTek Staff 16 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema 16 Mar Quentin Johnson, WR, Texas Christian Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 16 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Rotoballer Kyle Lindemann 16 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Touchdown Wire Doug Farrar 16 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 15 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Covers Andrew Caley 15 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Draft Wire Natalie Miller 15 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Vikings Wire Kevin Felder 15 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Camden News Michael Hanich 14 Mar Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Fantasy Six Pack Jonathan Witt 14 Mar Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Fantasy Six Pack Keith Lott 14 Mar Bryan Breese, DL, Clemson
Fox Sports Staff 14 Mar Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 14 Mar Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 14 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
AM NY Eric Samulski 13 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 13 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Draft Countdown Brad Menendez 13 Mar Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Fantasy Pros Matthew Jones 13 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Fantom Sports Jack Westphal 13 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Full Press Coverage Braden Holecek 13 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
NFL Draft Blitz John Vogel 13 Mar Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Pro Football Focus Gordon McGuinness 13 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
SB Nation Staff 13 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Tankathon Staff 13 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
The Athletic Ben Standig 13 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Draft Network Ryan Fowler 13 Mar Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 13 Mar Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 12 Mar Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 12 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Barstool Sports Steven Cheah 11 Mar Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Huddle Report Brian Johannes 11 Mar Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Huddle Report Jeremy Bissett 11 Mar Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
San Diego Union-Tribube Eddie Brown 11 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Kayshon Boutte, WR, Louisiana State
Sports Gaming Rosters Staff 14 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
USA Today Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 11 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
33rd Team Staff 10 Mar Brian Branch, S, Alabama
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 10 Mar Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
For The Win Christian D'Andrea 10 Mar Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
Sharp Football Analysis Ryan McCrystal 10 Mar Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Sportsnaut Matt Johnson 10 Mar Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Touchdown Wire Alyssa Barbieri 10 Mar Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Corn's Cogitations Trenton Corn 9 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Draft Wire Luke Easterling 9 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Fantasy Points Brett Whitefield 9 Mar Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Fantasy Pros Kent Weyrauch 9 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
M Live Ben Raven 9 Mar Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Pro Football Network Arif Hasan 9 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
4 For 4 Connor Allen 8 Mar Quentin Johnson, WR, Texas Christian
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson 8 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
M Live Kyle Meinke 8 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
NFL.com Lance Zierlein 8 Mar Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Player Profiler Cody Carpenter 8 Mar Bryan Breese, DL, Clemson Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Pro Football Focus NFL Stock Exchange 8 Mar Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

The following players are new additions to our Database this week:

  • Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

The following players dropped out of our Database this week:

  • Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (second time dropping out)
  • Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

The following players returned to our Database this week:

  • Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
  • Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  • Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

The cornerbacks continue to lead the way in our Database, but the gap between them and the wide receivers is closing. Corners got 25 of the 60 selections in our Database this week, with Deonte Banks out of Maryland continuing to lead the way. His 10 selections this week made him the only player at any position to reach double figures.

Cam Smith of South Carolina finds himself in second place this week with six selections, which Georgia’s Kelee Ringo appears four times. After completely dropping out next week, Mississippi State corner Emmanuel Forbes is back with a pair of selections, while Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez wound up with one selection each this week.

As mentioned, the wide receiver position is becoming a more popular one for the Vikings since the start of free agency, as they’ve received 15 selections in this week’s Database. Southern Cal star Jordan Addison is leading the way there, picking up five selections this week. He’s closely followed by Zay Flowers out of Boston College with four selections. Three other wide receivers find themselves with two selections each this week. They are Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Josh Downs of North Carolina, and Quentin Johnson out of Texas Christian.

Edge defenders have settled into third place this week with eight selections, divided among three different players. Myles Murphy from Clemson maintained the four selections he had last week, while Georgia Tech’s Keion White and Iowa’s Lukas van Ness each found themselves mocked to the Vikings twice this week.

There are also three players representing the interior defensive line this week, totalling five selections. Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and Clemson’s Bryan Breese each garnered two selections, while Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore held on with one selection this week.

Off-ball linebackers found themselves with a total of four selections this week. Trenton Simpson out of Clemson continues to lead the way there with two selections, while Iowa’s Jack Campbell and Drew Sanders of Arkansas had one selection each this week.

Alabama star Brian Branch continues to hold things down for the safety position with two selections. And, yes, one brave soul once again has the Vikings drafting a quarterback at #24 overall, as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker makes his debut in the Database this week.

On to our graphics for this week, starting with the Donut Graph where things are getting a little crowded. The donut is just the picks for this week, but the fact that there are this many names at this point is pretty impressive. As always, for embiggening purposes, you may click on the picture to make it easier to read.

And to finish things off, we have our “Jell-o salad” trends graph for this week, showing how players have risen and fallen throughout this process. The red area (receivers) hasn’t overtaken the purple area (cornerbacks) yet, but things might be starting to trend that way.

That’s our Mock Draft Database for your Minnesota Vikings for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next weekend with another update and, hopefully, more of an idea of how free agency is changing the draft outlook for the purple.

