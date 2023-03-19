The Adam Thielen Story will continue in Carolina

After being released by the Minnesota Vikings a little more than a week ago, wide receiver Adam Thielen has found himself a new home.

Numerous sources are reporting that Thielen has signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers. It is, reportedly, a three-year, $25 million deal with $14 million in guaranteed money.

Thielen, as we know, had been one of the most productive wide receivers in franchise history, as he left the franchise in third place in receptions as a Viking, fourth place in receiving yardage, and third place in receiving touchdowns.

Now, Thielen will join the team that he scored his first NFL touchdown against waaaaaaaaaay back in 2014 as a special teamer.

The Vikings and the Panthers won’t match up in 2023, so if there’s going to be an “Adam Thielen Revenge Game,” it won’t happen until 2024 at the earliest.

I think I speak for most Vikings fans when I say that there’s no ill will toward Adam Thielen for leaving Minnesota. He wanted to be a bigger part of the offense, but with the acquisition of T.J. Hockenson, the emergence of K.J. Osborn, and Justin Jefferson just being Justin Jefferson, there wasn’t a whole lot of chance of that happening in Minnesota.

So, Adam Thielen has a new home, and we’d like to wish him the best of luck going forward. . .unless, of course, that Vikings/Panthers matchup materializes in 2024 after all.