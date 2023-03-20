Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 March 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Current and FUTURE Linebackers?
Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part IV - Defensive Front Seven
The Adam Thielen Story will continue in Carolina
Other Vikings News...
NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson Linked to Titans; Vikings a ‘Wild Card’ for Execs
Monday Morning Mailbag: Fans’ Memories of Bud Grant; Free Agency’s 1st Wave
5 biggest Vikings needs after the first wave of free agency in 2023
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...