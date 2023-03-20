 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 March 2023

By Chris_Martens
Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Current and FUTURE Linebackers?

Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part IV - Defensive Front Seven

The Adam Thielen Story will continue in Carolina

Other Vikings News...

NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson Linked to Titans; Vikings a ‘Wild Card’ for Execs

Monday Morning Mailbag: Fans’ Memories of Bud Grant; Free Agency’s 1st Wave

5 biggest Vikings needs after the first wave of free agency in 2023

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

