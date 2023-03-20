Report: Vikings talking to WR Mecole Hardman

With the first week of free agency pretty much in the books, the Minnesota Vikings have done a lot more than most of us probably expected them to do. Today, we heard a report of another intriguing player they could, potentially, be looking into adding.

Casual dialogue on Hardman = one. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 20, 2023

Darren Wolfson of KSTP in the Twin Cities is reporting that the Vikings have engaged in “casual dialogue” with the camp of free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has spent his NFL career to this point with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman was the Chiefs’ second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season, averaging 20.7 yards/catch and hauling in six touchdown passes in his first year. For his career, he has caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 scores. He’s also scored on both a punt return and a kickoff return in his NFL career.

With the departure of Adam Thielen and a few question marks on the depth chart at the wide receiver spot, Hardman would be someone that would likely step in right away as the Vikings’ WR3 and provide an option that could take the top off of a defense. The Vikings don’t really have a “burner” type at wide receiver as things stand right now, and Hardman has speed to spare. There hasn’t been any indication that the Vikings have gotten to the point of discussing a deal with Hardman or what sort of money he’s looking for, but at this point in free agency he likely wouldn’t break the bank or anything.

What do you think of the Vikings, potentially, bringing Mecole Hardman into the fold, folks?