Daily Norseman’s 2023 Vikings’ Free Agency Grades and Review: Analyzing Every Move So Far

One week into the start of the league year, the Daily Norseman staff comes together to analyze and grade each move from the Vikings off-season so far.

Key Moves

Signing Josh Oliver, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Contract Details: 3yr/21m (10.7 gtd)

Spencer: The first major domino to fall in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s second off-season was greeted with harsh criticism as the contract details lagged behind the initial reports of 3 years for 21 million. Looking at the structure of the deal, it functionally is a 2 year deal worth about 12.8 million and 1.08 million of guaranteed cash only in year one. The league is seemingly headed toward a “big” personnel rebound in response to lighter and faster defenses, Oliver secures an extremely capable blocker to go alongside TJ Hockenson as the Vikings try to get ahead of the curve. Additionally, the Vikings are taking a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Oliver developing into a solid receiver; something he has the foundations for. Grade: B

Signing Marcus Davenport, EDGE, New Orleans Saints

Contract Details: 1yr/13m

Spencer: Davenport’s fit into a Brian Flores defense is awkward in a good way since Davenport possesses the skillset to play as a traditional outside linebacker (Shaq Lawson) and as a versatile piece on the defensive line (Emmanuel Ogbah). As a pass rusher, Davenport is comfortably in the good tier but he has the potential to develop into a premier threat off the edge. His lowest run defense grade is a solid 68.3 and in 2021 he ranked 6th in run stop rate. Availability is something that plagues Davenport, but that’s a bet I’ll gladly take. He adds additional value on top of his capability rushing the passer and defending the run through his versatility, something Brian Flores will weaponize next season. Oh, and he only costs 5.2 million against the cap this year on an extension-friendly deal. Grade: A

Signing Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Contract Details: 2yr/17.5m (12.6 gtd)

Spencer: Murphy is a living, breathing NFL cornerback so that alone is worth a B grade. But seriously, Murphy is a quality CB1 at an extremely reasonable price while only being 25 years old and he was my top CB target. The former Cardinal has experience working both on the boundary and in the slot, something the Vikings will value as they have yet to address the slot CB position. Murphy had some of his best film last season come against the best wideouts he faced, posting his highest coverage grades against the Raiders (Devante Adams), Vikings (Justin Jefferson), and the Eagles (AJ Brown and Devonta Smith). The film looks good and the contract looks even better. Grade: A

Signing Dean Lowry, DL, Green Bay Packers

Contract Details: 2yr/8.5m (4.2m gtd)

Spencer: Lowry followed up a great 2021 campaign with an underwhelming year in 2022. Although, the former Packer lead his team in pass rush win rate and pass rush productivity against true pass sets. Lowry grades out as mediocre against the run, with his career run defense grade hovering around the low 60s, but he has piled up 127 run stops in his career. He is a solid stop gap at the defensive end position on a manageable contract while the Vikings look to find a longer term, better answer to the position. Grade: C+

Re-signing Garrett Bradbury, C

Contract Details: 3yr/15.75m (4.9 gtd)

Spencer: Bradbury is a slightly above average starting center, with familiarity to the team and quarterback, and was signed for less than he was projected. Looking deeper at his contract, there’s only 4.9 million of guaranteed money demonstrating a modicum amount of commitment. In an off-season with plenty of holes to fill, returning Bradbury as the starting center is a good move. The position will likely need to be revisited sooner rather than later, but the move is solid all around. Grade: B-

Re-signing Alexander Mattison, RB

Contract Details: 2yr/7m (6.35 gtd)

Spencer: Mattison is far from a lead back, but in a Dalvin Cook-less future he could thrive in a running back by committee approach. The #2 back ranked 40th in YAC/rush, 37th in missed tackles forced, 21st in pass blocking grade, and averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Alexander Mattison projects best as a one-two punch, hopefully with a talented day 2 or day 3 rookie. There’s a lot of guaranteed money in this deal, but I think I’m fine with it in this case. We know what type of player Mattison is, and while it’s a bit more than I would’ve liked, 3.5m AAV is fair for Mattison. If Dalvin Cook remains in Minnesota though, this move deserves more scrutiny. Grade: C+

I like this signing if Mattison is RB1 in a committee approach. Mattison deserved the shot at RB1 and the deal is more team-friendly than a couple of other deals last week with similar backs. Austin: Would have liked to have seen the Vikings move on here. He did come back on a team-friendly deal which is a bonus, but again, Mattison never really earned RB1 money. If he is the starter for the Vikings next year my Grade: D , if he stays in a similar role he has been than I give it a C+ Grade.

Restructuring Kirk Cousins, QB

Contract Details: adds 2 void years in 2026 and 2027, creates 16m this year

Spencer: Beyond creating 16 million in cap space, restructuring Kirk gives the Vikings the opportunity to re-sign Kirk after the year if the team is in a suitable place and if Kirk continues to improve under Kevin O’Connell. With the addition of 2 more void years, it provides a rough framework for a potential long term extension. On the other side, it allows the Vikings to bite the bullet and move on from Kirk if needed. Grade: A-

Other Re-signings, Restructures, and Moves

Re-structuring Harrison Smith, SAF

Spencer: Harrison Smith just belongs in Minnesota, and more importantly he is staying in Minnesota at a much better price tag. Smith is not the same player he was back when the Vikings defense was suffocating offenses, but he is still extremely capable and should be back in a defense that maximizes his talents. Grade: A-

Re-signing Greg Joseph, K

Spencer: Joseph is the definition of a roller coaster, but unfortunately it seems that he’s a required ride. The kicker pool in free agency is slim and the draft has mixed results when it comes to kickers. At least Joseph made a handful of game winners last year. Vikings fans better strap in for another year of rough kicker play. Grade: C

Eric: Bringing Greg Joseph back is great for 3 reasons:

Re-signing Andrew DePaola, LS

Spencer: Keeping All-Pros in the building is always a great thing. Grade: A

Re-signing Oli Udoh, OL

Spencer: Udoh can play every spot on the offensive line minus center, at a quality back-up level. Keeping him around as valued depth without overpaying is great. Grade: A-

Re-signing Austin Schlottmann, OL

Spencer: Not good, not bad, just continuity. Grade: C

: Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na SCHLOTTMAAAAAAAAAAAAN! Chris M: I thought he played really well in place of Bradbury last year. Grade: A