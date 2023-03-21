Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 March 2023

The initial surge of free agency has slowed down since it began on March 15th. We are on now on day 7 and signings are down to a trickle. The Vikings have not released details on the Harrison Smith restructure but overthecap has the contracts of all the other transactions.

The team is currently over the cap sitting at negative $5,930,856. This is wrong because all teams must adhere to the Rule of 51 which is in effect from the beginning of the league year in March until the first game of the regular season.

So, how is the Salary Cap calculated during the offseason? Can’t team rosters total up to a maximum of 90 players? How do they all count?

Obviously, it would be impossible for teams to fit all 90 players under the Salary Cap, so the CBA contains provisions that limit the Salary Cap calculation to the highest 51 Salary Cap numbers on the team and all signing (and option) bonus pro-rations and all rosters bonuses.

Let’s assume the team and Smith agreed to void the last two years of Smith’s deal and lowered his salary so that he gets 8M in salary. Also, assume the extra 2M he can earn is NLTBE is not likely to be earned. That would put the team back in compliance and with $1,290,909 in cap space.

If the team trades or releases Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, they would have $21,336,497 in cap space. You would think they would extend Hockenson to save about 5M and give Hunter a raise that would cost about 5M. The only other item would be to extend Jefferson and that would likely cost the amount of his signing bonus which they may split into a signing bonus this year and an option bonus next year. Let’s say 25M signing bonus this year and 10-15M option bonus next year. That would leave them with about 16M in cap space remaining. This would be without touching O’Neill’s deal which I think it prudent after his injury.

Report: Vikings talking to WR Mecole Hardman

Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker

NFL Free Agent Trackers

What other free agents could/should they target?

I think D.J. Chark could be out of the Vikings price range and he has mulitple suitors. Plus, after the Vikings spent big on a blocking tight end, receivers may be thinking they are not going to see too many targets and ain’t trying to be no blocker.

I like Mecole Hardman, Richie James, Isaiah McKenzie, Equanimeous St. Brown, and maybe Dante Pettis, N’Keal Harry, and Kenny Golladay at receiver.

I like Cory Littleton, Myles Jack, Rashaan Evans, Jaylon Smith, and Jayon Brown at linebacker.

I like A’Shawn Robinson and Jordan Phillips at nose tackle.

I like Marcus Peters, Rock Ya-Sin, and Duke Shelley at cornerback.

I like Taylor Rapp, Ryan Neal, and maybe Terrell Edmunds at safety.

I do not think the team will look at any interior offensive linemen since they brought back Reed and Schlottmann.

There is a lot of intrigue this offseason.

They could restructure Cook and Za’Darius and keep both. They could trade Hunter in order to NOT have to pay 20M plus the next few years.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 5 Pick 26

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 7 Pick 32

31: R1 P31 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6’0” 197

33: R2 P2 DL Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh 6’1” 281

87: R3 P24 WR Nathaniel Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 165

95: R3 P32 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5’9.6 211

119: R4 P17 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 207

158: R5 P23 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’3” 306

161: R5 P26 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263

211: R6 P34 LB Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State 5’11.5” 229

249: R7 P32 RB Hunter Luepke - North Dakota St 6’1” 230

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: