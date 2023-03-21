Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Now YOU grade free agency

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hey, everybody! It’s been a while since we last did one of our SB Nation Reacts surveys about our favorite football team, so why don’t we go ahead and do that now?

We’ve got two questions for you to ponder this week, both of which have to do with how the Vikings have handled the offseason thus far. We gave you our grades for free agency earlier today, and now we want you to have an opportunity to do the same thing in our poll for this week. Go ahead and give us your grade for what the team has done and use the comments to let us know why you gave them that grade.

In addition, we want to know what you think the Vikings’ biggest need is after the first week of free agency. Is cornerback still the biggest need or has another position passed it with the moves that the team has made since the start of the new league year? Again, let us know what you think.

As always, we’ll let the poll run for a few days and then we’ll bring you the results. We hope that you’ll be participating, folks!