Addressing the Rumors Surrounding the Vikings

Well, there hasn't been much news to report on lately, as the Vikings get one step closer to draft. But there is still plenty of rumors surrounding the purple and gold, so let’s get into your favorite rumor of the offseason.

Za’darius Smith: Smith had posted an Instagram story a few weeks ago thanking the team, the fans, and the staff for his last year in Minnesota, and even went as far as putting his MN home up for sale. With plenty of questions surrounding his future with the team, Smith is still under contract for the Vikings this year. So what will happen to Z? Can we see him traded before the draft? Or does the team try to salvage the relationship and bring him back for one more year?

Dalvin Cook: Reported to be unwilling to take a pay cut with the team, and a cap number over $12 Million this year, the Vikings have a couple of options with the veteran running back. Like the Za’Darius Smith situation, Cook is still under contract, but does the team feel he’s worth the $12 + Million this year? Or does Kwesi and Co. try and shop him before the draft? With re-signed backup Alexander Mattison, and 2nd year back Ty Chandler, the Vikings definitely have cheaper options.

Kirk Cousins: The Vikings have stopped their contract extension talks with veteran QB Kirk Cousins lately. Apparently, the team wants him back for TWO more years, according to reports. But Cousins likely does not want a one or even a two-year deal, so the 2025 numbers are just not matching for either party. Could we see the Vikings trade their QB this offseason? Do the Vikings draft a QB this year and let him sit behind Cousins for a year or two?

A lot of questions going into 2023 should make for quite the un-ordinary offseason or what's left of it. There’s about a month until the NFL Draft, and most of the big-name free agents have found a new home by now, but the Vikings still have plenty to work of work to do on the home front. Not to mention that the Vikings are about 2 million under the cap as of March 22nd so there’s still cap to be shed if other moves are to be made, including signing 5+ incoming rookies.