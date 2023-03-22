A week into free agency, Vikings go Ham

After a fast and furious first few days of free agency, the Minnesota Vikings have slowed things down a little bit. On Wednesday, however, they brought back a player that’s become a bit of a fan favorite.

The team has announced that they have signed fullback C.J. Ham to a two-year contract extension. The terms of the deal were not immediately made available but it will lower his cap hit, which is currently $3.8 million.

Ham didn’t play as much in 2022 in the new Kevin O’Connell offense as he had in past seasons. He played 182 snaps, which was about a fifty percent decline from the year before. Still, he was effective when he was called upon, and with the Vikings likely to have a greater focus on running the football this upcoming season, perhaps his usage will increase a bit in 2023.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Augustana College University in 2016 and spent most of that year on the practice squad. He won the primary fullback job in 2017 and hasn’t relinquished it since, appearing in 96 of a possible 98 regular season games during that time.

Congratulations to C.J. Ham on being back in Minnesota for another couple of seasons! When we have the particulars of the contract, we will bring them to you.