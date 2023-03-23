Hooker or Bust?

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings are in n a position to potentially get their quarterback of the future. Could that quarterback be taken at 23rd overall?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had the Vikings taking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in his mock draft that was released on Tuesday. Is that a good choice for the Vikings? We will dive heavily into that.

Along with the Hooker discussion, my latest mock draft was released on Vikings Wire on Wednesday morning and it had the Vikings taking TCU WR Quentin Johnston. How does he fit for the Vikings?

To finish the show, we will also do a mock draft. Just 5 rounds. What will the latest simulation bring to the Vikings?

All of that and more on this special Wednesday night’s The Real Forno Show!

