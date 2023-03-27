Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 March 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Vikings’ 2023 win total over/under set at 8.5
Brian Flores’ Belichick-Style Defense
Ed Oliver Can Fill The Void Left By Dalvin Tomlinson
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v5.0
Is a QB controversy coming for the Vikings?
Other Vikings News…
6 former Vikings who remain unsigned in 2023
After the first wave for NFL free agency, where do the Vikings rank in the NFC?
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...