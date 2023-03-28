Kirk Cousins’ Offer Rejected - Vikings Said No

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings have done a lot so far in free agency. They filled multiple holes across both the offense and defense. The biggest news however still revolves around the quarterback.

We learned on Sunday that Kirk Cousins offered to take a less-than-market-value contract with the Vikings if they’d guarantee a contract through 2025. We all know the answer. The Vikings said no. What does that mean?

Tight end Josh Oliver, edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. are the biggest additions that the Vikings made and they filled multiple holes that the roster had. Where does the roster sit currently? Tyler Forness and producer Dave will be breaking down Forness’ biggest needs after the first wave of free agency.

Along with that, they will go over the latest mock draft roundup, which saw a major shift in who the Vikings would select. Then Tyler introduced his big board of who he’s personally scouted so far. There are 50 prospects on his v1.0 board.

Lastly, we will finish with our latest mock draft, this time with The Draft Network’s simulator.

All of that and more on this "The Real Forno Show"!

Luke Braun of Locked On Vikings with Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the Real Forno Show.