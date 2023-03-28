Exploring Defensive Prospects for the Minnesota Vikings with Russell Brown of Fantasy Pros

Join the Vikings Happy Hour crew as they welcome NFL Draft expert Russell Brown from Fantasy Pros to dive into the defensive prospects for the Minnesota Vikings.

With expert analysis and insider knowledge, this podcast is the perfect guide for any football fan looking to stay up-to-date on the latest draft news. Don’t miss out on this in-depth discussion of the future of the Vikings’ defense!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85),

00:00 - Intro

03:55 - Defensive Line Prospects

11:30 - Linebacker Prospects

19:10 - Cornerback/Safety Prospects

27:06 - Closeout with Russ