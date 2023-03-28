Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 March 2023

Free agency is crawling along as we await news on any possible trades. Dalvin Cook, Za’Darius Smith, and Danielle Hunter seem like good trade candidates. It would be interesting if they wanted to keep Smith and Hunter after signing Davenport. Davenport lined up outside the tackle most of his career as did Smith. Makes no sense to have three players vying for snaps.
Still no update on the CJ Ham deal. It sure feels like something has to give. Could Kwesi be bold enough to trade both Hunter and Smith?
NFL Free Agent Trackers
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-cuts-trades-signings
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-latest-updates-on-where-top-100-available-free-agents-are-signing/
https://overthecap.com/free-agency
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Danielle Hunter
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 6 Pick 11
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook; Round 6 Pick 34
Received: Round 4 Pick 19
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 1 Pick 31
Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7
Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 4 Pick 14
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24; Round 4 Pick 14
Received: Round 3 Pick 3
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 5 Pick 23
Received: Round 6 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 7
33: R2 P2 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6’0.1” 197 RAS 10.00
45: R2 P14 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3” 323
66: R3 P3 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6’4.5” 249 RAS 9.98
95: R3 P32 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.6” 220 RAS 9.97
109: R4 P7 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6’5.2” 251 RAS 9.86
121: R4 P19 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263 RAS 9.86
134: R4 P32 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’3” 306 RAS 9.53
166: R5 P31 S Daniel Scott - California 6’0.7” 208 RAS 9.94
184: R6 P7 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia 6’4” 221 RAS 9.96
188: R6 P11 RB Evan Hull - Northwestern 5’10.1” 209 RAS 9.32
224: R7 P7 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’2.4” 220 RAS 9.80
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
