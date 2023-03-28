Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 March 2023

Free agency is crawling along as we await news on any possible trades. Dalvin Cook, Za’Darius Smith, and Danielle Hunter seem like good trade candidates. It would be interesting if they wanted to keep Smith and Hunter after signing Davenport. Davenport lined up outside the tackle most of his career as did Smith. Makes no sense to have three players vying for snaps.

Still no update on the CJ Ham deal. It sure feels like something has to give. Could Kwesi be bold enough to trade both Hunter and Smith?

Since yore last open thread ...

Warren takes a new look at Lamar Jackson: How a Trade Could Develop with the Vikings

...

NFL Free Agent Trackers

...

...

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 6 Pick 11

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Dalvin Cook; Round 6 Pick 34

Received: Round 4 Pick 19

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 1 Pick 31

Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 7

Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 4 Pick 14

...

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24; Round 4 Pick 14

Received: Round 3 Pick 3

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 5 Pick 23

Received: Round 6 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 7

...

33: R2 P2 CB Deonte Banks - Maryland 6’0.1” 197 RAS 10.00

45: R2 P14 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3” 323

66: R3 P3 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6’4.5” 249 RAS 9.98

95: R3 P32 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.6” 220 RAS 9.97

109: R4 P7 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6’5.2” 251 RAS 9.86

121: R4 P19 EDGE YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263 RAS 9.86

134: R4 P32 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’3” 306 RAS 9.53

166: R5 P31 S Daniel Scott - California 6’0.7” 208 RAS 9.94

184: R6 P7 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia 6’4” 221 RAS 9.96

188: R6 P11 RB Evan Hull - Northwestern 5’10.1” 209 RAS 9.32

224: R7 P7 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’2.4” 220 RAS 9.80

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: