QB Of The Future? - With NFL.com’s Eric Edholm

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings need to find themselves a quarterback of the future. That could be a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Lamar Jackson, but the most likely scenario is that the Vikings take a rookie.

The 2023 NFL draft is flush with talent at the position, especially at the top. Quarterbacks are expected to go early and often and the Vikings might be out of luck in getting one. What happens if they do end up getting one of the quarterbacks? How much would it cost to move up? Who would be worth moving up for?

To answer that question, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm joins the show to break down all the quarterbacks and what the Vikings should do at the position this offseason.

Fan with us!!! Our guest is Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm of NFL.com. Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow.