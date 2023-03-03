Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 March 2023

We’ve had some interesting news come out lately, as the Vikings have met with Anthony Richardson at the combine, and the Vikings were graded the best team in the league by the players themselves based on a NFLPA survey.

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Vikings Happy Hour: Judd Zulgad’s Takeaways from Minnesota Vikings’ NFL Combine Press Conferences

ESPN thinks the Vikings are going to look a whole lot different in 2023

Report: Vikings meet with top QB prospect at Scouting Combine

Other Vikings News...

Vikings’ 2022 season in review: assessing the play of Minnesota’s receivers

Help still wanted: Vikings’ cornerback carousel may turn again with strong draft class

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: