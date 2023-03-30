Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 March 2023

Still no movement on Za’Darius Smith or Dalvin Cook. No news on any contract extensions or trades. It will probably stay that way for a little bit.

Spotrac does not show an update for CJ Ham but Overthecap shows a new deal for him where he got a 2.3M signing bonus with a 1.1M salary and a 100K workout bonus for a cap hit of 2.7M in 2023. That save the team 1.1M from his previous cap hit of 3.8M. He ha salaries of 2.4M in 2024 and 2.55M in 2025 with a 100K workout bonus in each year. His cap hit in 2024 is 3.267M and in 2025 it is 3.417M. He did play on 66% of the special teams snaps and had 10 receptions for 86 yards and 4 carries for 7 yards last year. Good for him is all. The Vikings keep an indispensable part of the offense.

Since yore last open thread ...

Matt takes a look at Scouting the Minnesota Vikings’ Next QB with Quarterback Expert Crissy Froyd of Sports Illustrated

Chris is Looking at a new seven-round Vikings mock draft

John Randle, Josh Metellus help elementary school raise funds for playground equipment

Tyler says The Vikings See Untapped Potential In Josh Oliver

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 3

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Dalvin Cook; Future Round 6 pPick

Received: Round 4 Pick 19

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10

Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 8; Round 3 Pick 30

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 23

Received: Round 3 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 39

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent:Round 4 Pick 17

Received:Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 39

Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6

39: R2 P8 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson 6’2.3” 235

70: R3 P7 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State 6’3.1” 255

87: R3 P24 CB Kyu Blu Kelly - Stanford 6’0” 191

93: R3 P30 WR A.T. Perry - Wake Forest 6’3.4” 198

105: R4 P3 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309

121: R4 P19 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 207

134: R4 P32 RB Roschon Johnson - Texas 6’0.2” 219

166: R5 P31 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334

189: R6 P12 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332

211: R6 P34 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3 165

223: R7 P6 S Jordan Howden - Minnesota 5’11.5” 203

