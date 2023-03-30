 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 March 2023

By MarkSP18
Still no movement on Za’Darius Smith or Dalvin Cook. No news on any contract extensions or trades. It will probably stay that way for a little bit.

Spotrac does not show an update for CJ Ham but Overthecap shows a new deal for him where he got a 2.3M signing bonus with a 1.1M salary and a 100K workout bonus for a cap hit of 2.7M in 2023. That save the team 1.1M from his previous cap hit of 3.8M. He ha salaries of 2.4M in 2024 and 2.55M in 2025 with a 100K workout bonus in each year. His cap hit in 2024 is 3.267M and in 2025 it is 3.417M. He did play on 66% of the special teams snaps and had 10 receptions for 86 yards and 4 carries for 7 yards last year. Good for him is all. The Vikings keep an indispensable part of the offense.

Since yore last open thread ...

Matt takes a look at Scouting the Minnesota Vikings’ Next QB with Quarterback Expert Crissy Froyd of Sports Illustrated

Chris is Looking at a new seven-round Vikings mock draft

John Randle, Josh Metellus help elementary school raise funds for playground equipment

Tyler says The Vikings See Untapped Potential In Josh Oliver

NFL Free Agent Trackers

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-cuts-trades-signings

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-latest-updates-on-where-top-100-available-free-agents-are-signing/

https://overthecap.com/free-agency

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 3
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook; Future Round 6 pPick
Received: Round 4 Pick 19
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2
Received: Round 2 Pick 8; Round 3 Pick 30
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 23
Received: Round 3 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 39
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent:Round 4 Pick 17
Received:Round 4 Pick 32; Round 5 Pick 31
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 5 Pick 39
Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6
39: R2 P8 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson 6’2.3” 235

70: R3 P7 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State 6’3.1” 255

87: R3 P24 CB Kyu Blu Kelly - Stanford 6’0” 191

93: R3 P30 WR A.T. Perry - Wake Forest 6’3.4” 198

105: R4 P3 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309

121: R4 P19 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 207

134: R4 P32 RB Roschon Johnson - Texas 6’0.2” 219

166: R5 P31 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina 6’3.5” 334

189: R6 P12 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’4” 332

211: R6 P34 WR Derius Davis - TCU 5’8.3 165

223: R7 P6 S Jordan Howden - Minnesota 5’11.5” 203

