SKOL Searching Wide Receivers - With Fan Nation’s Cole Thompson

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings have quite a good history when it comes to drafting wide receivers. They selected Randy Moss in 1998, Percy Harvin in 2009, Stefon Diggs in 2015, and Justin Jefferson in 2020.

With the NFL draft approaching, wide receiver is a hot topic among both fans and analysts. Yes Jefferson is great and they have a top-tier tight end in T.J. Hockenson, but can you trust K.J. Osborn as your number-two wide receiver?

That’s where the discussion gets fun. Adding a top-end number two wide receiver should be a priority and this class is one that I perceive to be much better than the rest of the industry.

On tonight’s show, we bring in Cole Thompson who covers college football, and the Houston Texans for Sports Illustrated to discuss the wide receiver class. Who does Thompson believe is the top of the class? We will discuss this and more at 6 pm central time live on The Real Forno Show on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Our guest is Cole Thompson. Host of "Just Sayin' It". NFL & CFB Reporter (Big 12/SEC/Texas). Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the Real Forno Show.