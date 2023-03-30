Vikings head trainer, assistant fined for lack of license

A bit of a weird story coming from the Minnesota Vikings today, as a couple of members of the Training staff find themselves in the news.

According to Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Vikings’ head trainer Uriah Myrie and assistant Connor Whicker were fined for performing their duties as trainers without being licensed by the state.

Myrie, who came to the Vikings after spending several years with the Houston Texans, was fined $1,000 by regulators on Thursday, while Whicker was hit with a $500 fine.

Myrie was hired by the Vikings in March of 2022, but he apparently did not apply for his license with the state until June. Whicker was hired in May and also did not apply for his license until after he was hired by the team.

Along with the fines, Myrie and Whicker were given conditional licenses in order to continue performing their duties with the team. They can apply to make their licenses unconditional once certain conditions are met.

Hopefully these issues will get cleared up sooner rather than later so that Myrie and Whicker don’t have to deal with any more drama concerning their ability to work for the team.