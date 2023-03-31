ESPN’s Draft Expert Jordan Reid discusses his latest mock draft and the state of the Minnesota Vikings

Before we get going, be sure to like and subscribe to Climbing The Pocket’s YouTube Channel to be entered for a chance to win an awesome custom wood piece from That’s BadAss Wood Art once we hit 3,000 subscribers!

ESPN’s Jordan Reid joins to discuss his latest mock draft and the state of the Minnesota Vikings

Be sure to Like and Subscribe for more great content!

Get the inside scoop on the Minnesota Vikings and the upcoming NFL draft with ESPN’s draft expert Jordan Reid on Final Score. Join us as Reid shares insights from his latest mock draft, exclusively released for ESPN, and breaks down the state of the Vikings. With expert analysis and in-depth coverage, Final Score is the ultimate destination for football fans and draft enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on this exciting episode packed with valuable information and predictions for the upcoming season.

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Grab your delicious Lake Monster beer and enjoy the show. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!