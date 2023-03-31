Vikings Happy Hour: Matthew Coller’s takeaways on the Minnesota Vikings offseason, plus a Mock Draft

Before we get going, be sure to like and subscribe to Climbing The Pocket’s YouTube Channel to be entered for a chance to win an awesome custom wood piece from That’s BadAss Wood Art once we hit 3,000 subscribers!

Matthew Coller’s takeaways on the Minnesota Vikings offseason, plus a Mock Draft

Be sure to Like and Subscribe!!

Join the party on Vikings Happy Hour with special guest Matthew Coller, renowned Minnesota Vikings expert from Purple Insider. In this episode, Coller dives into the looming roster moves for the Vikings, providing invaluable insight into the team’s strategy for the upcoming season. Stick around for a thrilling mock draft, where Coller and the crew break down potential draft picks and share their expert opinions

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Grab your delicious Lake Monster beer and enjoy the show. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.