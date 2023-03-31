Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 March 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Norse Code Podcast Episode 468: Buying the Dip
SKOL Searching Wide Receivers - With Fan Nation’s Cole Thompson
Vikings head trainer, assistant fined for lack of license
ESPN’s Draft Expert Jordan Reid discusses his latest mock draft and the state of the Minnesota Vikings
Other Vikings News…
Why the future remains unclear for Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Za’Darius Smith
6 players the Vikings should have drafted instead of Irv Smith Jr.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...